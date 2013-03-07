Never Let Me Go marks the first London Film Festival premiere

Starting the cinematic celebrations, English roses Keira Knightly and Carey Mulligan sparkled as they made their way down the London Film Festival red carpet

The London Film Festival - celebrating the best in new British film - has officially begun and who better than Keira Knightly and Carey Mulligan to kick off the proceedings?

With a film photocall taking place earlier in the day the pair slipped into a second set of stunning outfits, with Keira debuting a backless, luxuriously beaded Chanel dress and Carey flattering her petite frame with a high-neck Vionnet maxi.

The cast arrived on force including stars-in-the-making, Carey and Keira's mini-mes in the film Isobel Meikle-Small and Ella Purnell.

Starring a bevy of British talent, including soon-to-be-Spiderman star Andrew Garfield as well the two starlets, Never Let Me Go is a sure-fire hit adapted from Kazuo Ishiguro's eerie novel.

We're on our toes to see what other must-sees will be hitting the film festival screens.

By Hayley Spencer