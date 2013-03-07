Never Let Me Go marks the first London Film Festival premiere

The London Film Festival - celebrating the best in new British film - has officially begun and who better than Keira Knightly and Carey Mulligan to kick off the proceedings?
With a film photocall taking place earlier in the day the pair slipped into a second set of stunning outfits, with Keira debuting a backless, luxuriously beaded Chanel dress and Carey flattering her petite frame with a high-neck Vionnet maxi.
The cast arrived on force including stars-in-the-making, Carey and Keira's mini-mes in the film Isobel Meikle-Small and Ella Purnell.
Starring a bevy of British talent, including soon-to-be-Spiderman star Andrew Garfield as well the two starlets, Never Let Me Go is a sure-fire hit adapted from Kazuo Ishiguro's eerie novel.
By Hayley Spencer