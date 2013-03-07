Natalie Portman as you’ve NEVER seen her before!

With a coiffed, Teddy Boy hairstyle and sporting smouldering, edgy make-up, Natalie Portman shows of her rock-chick side in a fierce new shoot for V magazine.

The gorgeous star simply wows in a series of images in which she dons revealing midnight-blue dresses with embellished, chunky gold accessories.

The actress has just signed up to star in Darren Aronofsky’s new movie, Black Swan, in which she faces some of her ‘going nude’ fears.

Well, this shoot shows she’s definitely got attitude - she rocks!

By Ruth Doherty