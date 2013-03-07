Naomie Harris wows in eco dress at the Oscars 2013

Naomie Harris takes to the Academy Awards 2013 red carpet in an eco-friendly dress

Former InStyle cover girl Naomie Harris proved going green makes perfect sense on the red carpet last night, as she donned a Red Carpet Green Dress for the Oscars 2013.

Hitting the Academy Awards red carpet in a stunningly hand-embroidered, golden gown designed by Michael Badger, the Bond girl upped the glam factor with side-swept curls and a feline flick of eyeliner that was given a warm glow with a dusting of shimmer across the eyes.

Ghanian-born fashion student Michael Badger was bestowed the honour of collaborating with Dame Vivienne Westwood on the design of the dress having won the Red Carpet Green Dress competition, which was founded by Suzy Amis Cameron.

The fashion collaboration supports Cradle To Cradle Products Innovation Institute, a non-profit organisation that helps businesses to ensure products are safe for the environment, as well as sustainable.

