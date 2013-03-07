Naomi Campbell celebrates 25 year career with Dolce & Gabbana

Another Fashion Week means another fabulous party for Naomi Campbell, for whom this year marks the 25th anniversary of her career in fashion.

A longstanding friendship with design duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana meant it was only natural that the pair would wish to mark the milestone with Naomi, and as well as creating an exclusive range of T-shirts featuring the model's picture they threw her a second party at their Milan store.

'Besides being one of our favourite models, Naomi is also a great friend and a special woman. What matters for us, and what we would like to celebrate, are the private moments that we shared and that allowed us to know her generosity, her funny jokes and her always ready to help those who needed it,' the pair said of their model friend.

And, it seems Naomi really was touched by the sentiment as she couldn't help but shed a few tears before the party. She managed to compose herself however, to do what she does best, as she helped kick of the party with a catwalk show.

Joined by a parade of models, all dressed in the charity T-shirts along with satin hotpants and flat caps, Naomi showed of her signature walk as she strutted down the high street before the celebrations got going inside the store.

Here's to 25 more years!

By Hayley Spencer