Mr Nice premieres in London

London’s finest turn out for the premiere of British biopic Mr Nice.

It was a very trendy affair at the London premiere of Howard Marks biopic, Mr Nice, with Jaime Winstone, Sadie Frost and Pam Hogg all turning out in support of the film’s star Rhys Ifans.

The stylish celebs made a distinctly monochrome impression on the red carpet, mostly decked out in all black but for a smack of red lipstick. Jaime Winstone teamed a satin blazer with skinny jeans, shoe-boots and a mime-artist style hat. Meanwhile, Sadie Frost opted for a black velvet mini and a black knitted blazer with a matching velvet lapel.

Among his celeb chums, Rhys Ifans appeared to be thrilled with the film he considered to have been a long time coming. An old friend of Mr Nice himself, Rhys had hoped to play Howard Marks in a film for over 15 years.

The film follows the life of Marks, Britain’s most infamous drug dealer.

No doubt it’s going to make for an interesting movie!

By Sarah Smith

