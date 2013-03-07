Most Daring Style of 2009: Lady GaGa

As she hit the stage last night in another crazy outfit, our award for the most adventurous celeb this year has to go to Lady GaGa

Lady GaGa has shocked and entertained us in equal measure this year and has certainly pushed more fashion boundaries than any other celeb so, for this reason, she’s being crowned our most daring star of 2009.

Last night she confirmed our decision by stepping out on stage at her Monster Ball tour concert in a sequin jacket that gives new meaning to the term bold-shouldered, teamed with high-waited white trousers and a sequin bra.

From wearing Marc Jacobs underwear as outerwear, sparking off a trend as she did so, to pantless ensemble and oversized afro wigs, she’s taken fashion to another personal, unique, level.

Outfits and moments that particularly stand out in our mind are when she insisted on carrying around a tea cup and saucer; when she took to the piano at a New York Fashion Week party wearing nothing but bubbles; her futuristic mirrored on-stage minidress, and the time she stepped out in a feathered and bejewelled neck brace over her Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

But there’s a whole host of mind-blowing outfits to choose from!

Keep 'em coming in 2010 GaGa!

By Ruth Doherty