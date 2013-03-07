Mollie King and The Saturdays fly into Atlanta

The Saturdays were spotted travelling in their usual cool, airport style!

Mollie King joined Una Healy, Frankie Sandford and Vanessa White as they breezed through Heathrow Airport en-route to Atlanta.

The Saturdays singers gave a masterclass in airport chic, proving that choosing comfortable pieces doesn’t mean your airport style has to suffer!

Frankie Sandford led the way in a chic beige coat teamed with black skinny jeans, ankle boots and a jumper. A trilby hat added just the right amount of interest to her downtime style.

Mollie King worked a cute mini skirt with opaque tights and a chunky jumper, while Una Healy kept cosy in a Christmas knit and Vanessa White looked casually cool in a fur gilet. Pregnant Rochelle Wiseman was nowhere to be seen!

