Miranda Kerr's weekend style parade

When it comes to fashion, Miranda Kerr never has a down-day, and this weekend she put on a style parade second to none as she ran errands around New York.

Heading out and about with son Flynn, Miranda's first look was a cosy yet chic combo of leather trousers layered up with a shirt and cardigan both by ÉTOILE Isabel Marant. To elongate her killer pins she added Manolo Blahnik heels.

A matter of hours later, and she was back pounding the pavements solo in a whole new look. She combined a simple skater skirt and white shirt, which she dressed-down with a studded Isabel Marant denim jacket. Her Rag & bone hat, Alexander Wang deer-print bag and suede ankle boot by Isabel Marant were neutral but added plenty of wow-factor.

Later on and we spotted Miranda taking her adorable pooch for a stroll, looking oh-so chic in a sheer blouse, classic Nobody skinnies and a pair of leopard flats. An oversized Givenchy tote and Miu Miu sunglasses added a covetable edge.

Flawless at every turn – how does she do it?