Miranda Kerr styles out the cold snap in shorts

Proving the cold is nothing to put a stop to her leggy looks, Miranda Kerr has showed off two sets of stylish micro shorts this week

Miranda Kerr's ability to make us swoon is ever increasing thanks to her recent fashion efforts, and never one to let the cold get in the way of showing off her killer pins, the Victoria's Secret model styled up two pairs of shorts this week.

Hitting the Footwear News Achievement Awards earlier this week, Miranda showed off a chic tailored look and braved going bare legged, in a black blouse, matching printed jacket and city shorts and Tabitha Simmons peep-toe heels.

Yesterday she was out hitting the streets of New York in a chic ensemble of marl knit, classic Givenchy pea coat, black Antigona bag, also by Givenchy, and to add a model finish to the classic look, another pair of super-short shorts, this time in leather. Again, she turned to British shoe designer Tabitha Simmons to give her pins a boost with a pair of lace-up ankle boots.

Proof that hotpants needn't be off the style menu over the festive season. Would you brave shorts in winter? Tell us on Twitter.

