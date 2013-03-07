Miranda Kerr steps out in Isabel Marant's new It-boots!

Miranda Kerr steps out in Isabel Marant's new It-boots!
Rex
by: Nathalie Gough
7 Mar 2013

Working this season’s must-have Isabel Marant boots, Miranda Kerr prepared for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show…

Miranda Kerr was ready to strut her stuff in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, as she stepped out in New York flashing her amazing pins in a pair of leather hotpants and a pair of this season's most coveted shoes - Isabel Marant's Western-style suede and leather boots.

Teaming her booties and shorts with a wool coat, also by Isabel Marant, Miranda was snuggled up in a cute grey knit, and finished her grey and leather look with her fave Givenchy Antigona tote.

Joining Miranda was fellow Angel Doutzen Kroes, who also donned a stylish pair of winter boots as she headed to rehearsals for the show tomorrow. We can't wait to see the girls on stage!

