Miranda Kerr steps out in Isabel Marant's new It-boots!

Miranda Kerr was ready to strut her stuff in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, as she stepped out in New York flashing her amazing pins in a pair of leather hotpants and a pair of this season's most coveted shoes - Isabel Marant's Western-style suede and leather boots.

Teaming her booties and shorts with a wool coat, also by Isabel Marant, Miranda was snuggled up in a cute grey knit, and finished her grey and leather look with her fave Givenchy Antigona tote.

Joining Miranda was fellow Angel Doutzen Kroes, who also donned a stylish pair of winter boots as she headed to rehearsals for the show tomorrow. We can't wait to see the girls on stage!

