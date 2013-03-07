Miranda Kerr rocks four amazing outfits in one day!

Miranda Kerr has shown off some serious fashion know-how, rocking four totally different outfits in one day.

The Victoria’s Secret model went from off-duty chic to sultry to office-ready - all in a few hours in New York City.

Miranda headed out early with her adorable son Flynn in a casual jumper dress styled with her staple knee-high Hermes boots and favourite Miu Miu sunglasses.

Then the new mum swapped the slouchy number for a figure-hugging red dress teamed with Hollywood waves for a Victoria’s Secret event.

Outfit number three was a business-casual combination of a Balenciaga patterned pencil skirt, Lanvin heels and a Givenchy bag.

Finally, Miranda finished the day by keeping warm in a green knit and double-breasted coat, while showing off her amazing legs in a body-con skirt and cowboy boots.

Phew! That’s a lot of fashion for one day!

Written by Kate Lloyd.

