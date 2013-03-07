Miranda Kerr reveals the secrets of her marriage!

Miranda Kerr spills the beans on her relationship with Orlando Bloom …

How does Miranda Kerr keep Orlando Bloom happy? Make-up and lingerie, the Victoria’s Secret model has revealed.

SEE MORE MIRANDA KERR PICTURES

Miranda passed on her grandmother’s marriage advice during an appearance on the The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson.

WATCH THE 2012 VICTORIA'S SECRET SHOW

Hailed as one of the most attractive women in the world, Miranda said that her grandmother told her that she still needed to make an effort with her appearance to keep her husband, Orlando Bloom happy.

LOVE VICTORIA'S SECRET? CHECK OUT OUR APP FOR MORE NEWS!

Miranda said that her grandmother had told her: “Men are very visual, so don't forget that. Every day, put a little makeup on, put on some nice underwear, and you'll keep your husband.”

The model had certainly made an effort for her appearance on the show, teaming an LBD with tousled waves and a glowing complexion.

Agree with Miranda? Tell us on Twitter.