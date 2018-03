Supermodel Miranda Kerr opted for a glam green dress at QVC’s style party in LA, working the backless lace gown to perfection.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed in the Burberry Prorsum number, teamed with tumbling tresses, a bold lip and metallic copper heels by Christian Louboutin.

Miranda was joined by Camilla Alves and Nicole Richie at the party, with Nicole opting for an Etro gown, straight off the AW13 runway. Stunning!