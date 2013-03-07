Miranda Kerr hits New York in knee-high Hermes boots!

Miranda Kerr works a winter coat and knee-high Hermes boots in New York City

Miranda Kerr looked like she meant business working a monochrome look in New York ahead of the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel strutted her stuff on the sidewalk wearing a tweed Alexander Wang mini dress teamed with knee-high leather Hermes boots that revealed her super-toned thighs.

A chic black winter coat and Givenchy’s black Antigona bag provided the perfect finishing touches.

