Miranda Kerr and Lily Aldridge enjoy a girls’ night out!

Model mums Miranda Kerr and Lily Aldridge took a night off from parenting duties for a dinner date in the Big Apple.

Looking her usual stunning self, Miranda Kerr looked effortlessly glam in skin-tight leather trousers paired with a simple white blouse and her trusty Isabel Marant coat. The style icon complete her evening look with suede Manolo Blahnik heels and her favourite accessory of the moment – Prada’s statement Flowers bag.

Lily Aldridge looked equally as stylish, wrapping up in a chic all-black ensemble. The model, who has a six-month-old daughter with her husband, Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill, gave Miranda a run for her money in the handbag stakes, teaming a black fur coat with skinny jeans and a lust-worthy Celine bag.

