Milla’s loving lace at the Stone premiere

Milla Jovavich and Edward Norton head to MoMA for the premiere of their new movie Stone.

The Museum of Modern Art in New York, more accustomed to holding blockbuster art exhibitions, instead played host to the premiere of John Curran’s independent film, Stone.

There was no shortage of an A-lister or two however, with the film’s stars Milla Jovovich and Edward Norton dazzling on the red carpet.

Milla Jovivich jumped on the lace train that’s been so popular with stylish celebs of late, and she showed exactly how to do it with a one-shouldered white mini dress from the Pucci Resort 2011 collection. Teamed with some black and grey striped python peep-toes and an embellished clutch, it was glamour with a capital G!

Edward Norton, minus the cornrows he sports in the film, looked cool and casual in a crisp white shirt and black trousers.

The psychological thriller is based in a maximum security prison where Stone (Norton) is being held for arson. It follows Stone’s attempts to manipulate a parole officer into freeing him from jail with the help of his wife (Jovavich).

It will only be available at selected cinemas but we reckon it’s definitely worth tracking down!

By Sarah Smith