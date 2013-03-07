Miley Cyrus wins big at Kids’ Choice Awards

Miley Cyrus looked ready for summer as she hit the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, where she scooped the coveted Favourite Movie Actress gong in a flowery maxi-dress by Dolce and Gabbana. In her acceptance speech the Hannah Montana starlet thanked her The Last Song co-star and ex-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth for “helping me make movie magic”.

SEE ALL THE PHOTOS FROM THE NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS HERE

Meanwhile, teen singing sensation Justin Bieber scored two awards: Favourite Song (for “Baby”) and Favourite Male Singer. Although he wasn’t there to accept the trophies in person as he was in Berlin for his world tour, he sent messages of thanks to his adoring fans. His adorable other half, Selena Gomez, looked ultra-hot in Christian Cota hot pants and Camilla Skovgaard strappy sandals as she picked up the award for TV Actress.

SEE HER IN TODAY'S LOOK OF THE DAY

Veterans including Justin Timberlake and Johnny Depp also scored gongs at the ceremony, which was hosted by funny man Jack Black.

By Maria Milano