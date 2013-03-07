Miley Cyrus gets engaged to Liam Hemsworth!

by: Nathalie Gough
7 Mar 2013

Miley Cyrus has announced she's engaged to Liam Hemsworth. See the ring here…

Congratulations to Miley Cyrus, who has just announced she's engaged to The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth, after three years of dating! 

Liam designed Miley’s ring in collaboration with celebrity jeweller Neil Lane, and it’s quite some bling! Featuring a 3.5 carat antique diamond with floral diamond detailing, the Hollywood jeweler told press: “The light flashes and sparkles no matter where Miley moves her hand”.

The Disney star took to Twitter to thank fans for their support, saying: “Thank you for all the love today :) I'm happy to share this news with you all. I feel like all my dreams are coming true. have a great day”.

Congrats Liam and Miley!

