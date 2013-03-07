Miley Cyrus celebrates 17th birthday in hot pants and over-knee boots

Miley Cyrus celebrated her 17th birthday with rock chick style last week.

Decked out in denim hot pants, black vest, black over-knee boots and punky wristbands she was centre of attention, and anything but Hannah Montana, at her 80s-themed surprise party. Held at the Canal Room nightclub in Manhattan it was a much more intimate occasion compared to last year’s sweet sixteen Disneyland bonanza where she put on a show for her fans.

Miley was presented with a 5-tiered birthday cake decked out with her name and long haired rock stars made of icing and was treated to a performance by the cast of Broadway musical Rock of Ages, which she had gone to see two weeks prior.

Buddy Valastro, a celebrity caterer who designed her cake, told People magazine: ‘They didnt want a girlie girl cake. It totally fit the theme. It was really awesome.’ Celebrating with her was her dad, Achy Breaky Heart singer Billy-Ray Cyrus, and mother Trish along with Miley’s boyfriend and co-star in The Last Song Liam Hemsworth.

Miley is half way through her 56-date Wonder World Tour, arriving in London next month. She’ll spend two weeks in the UK performing five shows at the 02 Arena. We cant wait to see what Miley will do for her 18th birthday!



By Kate Hardman