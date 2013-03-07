Mila Kunis, Michelle Williams and Rachel Weisz bewitch in Oz The Great and Powerful

Mila Kunis, Michelle Williams and Rachel Weisz star alongside James Franco in Oz The Great and Powerful. Get a sneak peek here…

A prequel to 1939's The Wizard of Oz, Disney's Oz The Great And Powerful stars a stellar cast headed up by Mila Kunis, Michelle Williams and Rachel Weisz and James Franco.

James play magician Oscar Diggs, who's transported to Oz after his air balloon is caught in a whirlwind. Once there he's met with three witches keen to discover whether he's the great wizard they've been awaiting.

As with all fairytales, it's a story of good and evil, with raven-haired beauties Rachel and Mila cast as the Wicked Witches of the East and West, while Michelle is trasnformed with tumbling honey-hued locks to play the Good Witch.

We'll have to wait until 2013 to see it on the big screen, but It's set to be one enchanting watch.

By Hayley Spencer