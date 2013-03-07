Mila Kunis and Michelle Williams dazzle at Oz The Great and Powerful premiere

Mila Kunis and Michelle Williams continue to work their fashion magic as they hit the Oz The Great and Powerful promo in Moscow…

With three major female stars topping its cast list, the Oz The Great and Powerful promo tour is giving us serious style envy! Last night, minus an otherwise engaged Rachel Weisz, co-stars Michelle Williams, Mila Kunis and James Franco gave a spellbinding red carpet turn in Russia.

Michelle Williams who plays good witch Glinda in the film looked divine in an Art Deco style Jason Wu gown with gold chevron stripes. The actress added a dressy finish by sweeping her short locks to one side. Her pixie 'do may have become an iconic hairstyle, but after trialling long princess style lock in the film, Michelle has revealed she's going to grow them out.

Meanwhile, Mila Kunis, who plays Theodora, The Wicked Witch of the West, vamped it up in a high-slit plum Atelier Versace gown with lace insert panels. Tumbling bouncy tresses and dark smouldering eyes finished her stunning look.

We can't wait to see more of the girls' red carpet style!

