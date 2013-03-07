Michelle Williams works Chanel dress at Meek's Cutoff screening

Michelle Williams looked effortless in gorgeous Chanel as she hit the screening of her movie Meek's Cutoff

We just can't get enough of Michelle Williams' stunning wardrobe choices and the gorgeous actress didn't disappoint for her latest outing in a cream Chanel shift dress with beautiful black sequin capped sleeves at the screening of her movie Meek's Cutoff.

Teaming the minimalist dress with black Ferragamo heels, Michelle kept her enviable peaches and cream complexion ultra natural looking with just a hint of black mascara to make her hazel eyes really pop.

Co-starring Zoe Kazan, Meek's Cutoff follows the story of settlers travelling through the Oregon desert in 1845 who find themselves stranded in the barren wilderness.

The film hits UK screens on 15 April and is a real must-see movie.

By Tara Gardner