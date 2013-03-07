Michelle Obama's ASOS dress is back in stock!

The ASOS dress famously worn by Michelle Obama as she celebrated the news of Barack Obama's second term is now back in stock…

Michelle Obama often flies the flag for affordable fashion, attending state events in brands like J Crew, and famously wore a gingham ASOS dress in a snap which became the most re-tweeted Twitter post of all time.

When Barack Obama received the news that he had won another term as president, he tweeted the words: "Four more years" along with a picture of him hugging Michelle in the red and white checked fit-and-flare dress.

And lucky for us, after becoming an instant sell-out last year, the now iconic dress will be back in stock at asos.com as of February 25, priced at £55

