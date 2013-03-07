Michelle Obama's ASOS dress is back in stock!

Michelle Obama often flies the flag for affordable fashion, attending state events in brands like J Crew, and famously wore a gingham ASOS dress in a snap which became the most re-tweeted Twitter post of all time.
When Barack Obama received the news that he had won another term as president, he tweeted the words: "Four more years" along with a picture of him hugging Michelle in the red and white checked fit-and-flare dress.
And lucky for us, after becoming an instant sell-out last year, the now iconic dress will be back in stock at asos.com as of February 25, priced at £55