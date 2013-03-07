Michelle Obama loves Downton Abbey!

With millions of fans, including plenty of celebs, hit TV show Downton Abbey has won over a new celebrity supporter, none other than Michelle Obama!

And it looks like the First Lady just couldn’t wait until January, when the most recent season will air in the US, as she has asked for DVDs to be sent so she can catch up on the exploits of Lady Mary, Lord Grantham, Carson and co.

We wonder if US President Barack Obama will celebrate his recent election win by joining his wife for a few episodes?

