Michelle Obama glitters in gold at state dinner

Michelle Obama pulled out all the stops at the first state dinner of the Obama White House.

The high-octane event was held in honour of Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and Michelle Obama wowed in a strapless, gold and cream-coloured sheath dress with an overlay of silver and a matching shawl.

The beautiful dress was made in India by Naeem Khan.

The elegant state dinner was held in a large marquee on the South Lawn of the White House.

The 338-person guest list was a mix of Washington insiders, Hollywood A-listers, prominent figures from the Indian community in the US, and Obama friends, family and campaign donors.

President Barack Obama sought to reassure the Indian Prime Minister of his commitment to boosting ties with his country.

But it was Michelle’s glimmering gold dress that had us hooked!

