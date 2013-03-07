Michael McIntyre and David Hasselhoff join the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel

Britain’s Got Talent returns to our screens on Saturday with Michael McIntyre and David Hasselhoff

Replacing Simon Cowell and Piers Morgan on the Britain's Got Talent panel, Michael McIntyre and David Hasselhoff have joined Amanda Holden to judge the fifth series of the UK’s best talent contest.

Promising to be the wackiest series yet, funnyman Michael McIntyre is sure to add even more comedy to the audition shows, the first of which will air on Saturday. And we’ve no doubt The Hoff has got some words of wisdom too.

Glam Amanda Holden is certainly going to have her hands full!

With rumours that Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh will be making a special guest appearance during the series, it’s not to be missed!