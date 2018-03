Man-of-the-moment Michael Fassbender furiously signed autographs for fans who lined the BFI London Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of Shame

With X-Men: First Class and Jane Eyre only recently released and A Dangerous Method and Shame hitting the cinema soon, Michael Fassbender has been the star of a flurry of films that has seen him shoot to fame, and hundreds of fans lined the BFI London Film Festival to see him at the premiere of Shame.

INSTYLE'S A-Z OF WHAT'S HOT IN OCTOBER

SEE MICHAEL IN JANE EYRE

Shame sees Michael star alongside Carey Mulligan in the daring drama, which has already been Oscar-tipped.