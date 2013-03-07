Michael Bublé confirms engagement

It seems congratulations are in order for Michael Bublé, who's confirmed his engagement to Luisana Loreley Lopilato de la Torre, who starred as his love interest in the video for his single Just Haven't Met You Yet.

The Canadian singer has reportedly been engaged for the last two months, but his spokesman finally confirmed he's set to marry this week.

Liz Rosenberg told People: 'Michael proposed to his girlfriend, Luisana, in November, in front of her family in Argentina. They're ecstatic. They're adorable, in love and laugh all day long.'



Michael presented Lopilato, an Argentinian actress, with a diamond ring from Vancouver jeweller Minichiello.

The couple met after one of his concerts in Buenos Aires in November 2008 at a party thrown for him by his record company.

A friend told the Daily Mail: 'The head of the label wanted to introduce Michael to Argentina's most famous actress. When he met her, he said it was love at first sight.'

Aww. Congratulations!

By Ruth Doherty