Megan Fox wows an all-military audience on Jay Leno
by: Georgie Hindle
7 Mar 2013

Crowd go wild for Transformers star as she chatted to Jay Leno

Megan Fox arrived on the Jay Leno show to rapturous applause and numerous wolf whistles from an all-military crowd for the special Thanksgiving show.

The 23-year-old Transformers star greeted the American host and audience wearing a gorgeous grey silk dress with sinching waist detail and ruched sleeves.

Megan teamed the frock with nude platform heels and side-swept long brunette locks as she talked about making the Transformers sequel, Revenge Of The Fallen, and buying her boyfriend Brian Austin Green a 1966 Mustang Fastback.

Megan is currently filming a drug trafficking thriller called The Crossing as well as being rumoured to reprise her role as Mikaela in the third installment of the Transformers franchise along with co-star Shia LaBeouf.

