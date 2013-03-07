Megan Fox sizzles as she strips for new Armani underwear ad

The Transformer star replaces Posh as the new face of Emporio Armani

Megan Fox is widely regarded as one of the most stunning women on the planet so it came as no surprise that she was to front the new uber-sexy Armani ad campaign.

The Hollywood actress shows off her natural beauty and finely toned bod in a series of underwear and jeans shots taken by legendary photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

The stunning images from Armani’s S/S 2010 range, which show Megan in matching underwear sets, miniskirts and tight shirts, will be posted on signature billboards in major cities around the world such as New York, Los Angeles, London, Rome and Paris.

Designer Giorgio Armani said: 'Megan is young and sexy and has a lot of spirit.

'Emporio Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans are all about a youthful attitude making her the perfect choice for the collections.'

We, and no doubt a lot of men, agree! The gorgeous images will feature in magazines from February.

By Georgie Hindle