MEET Sex and the City 2's HOT new toyboy

Samantha swaps Smith for a gorgeous new toyboy in Sex and the City 2

It's great to hear that in the new Sex and the City 2 film, Samantha Jones hasn't given up her thirst for toyboys - and she's got a brand new hottie for the new movie!

Noah Mills is the lucky young thing - a 26-year-old model who poses for fashion houses like Dolce & Gabbana and Michael Kors.

In fact, the Baltimore-born rising star is ranked 16th top male model in the US.

He told the LA Times: 'It's my first film, and there was a lot to prove.'

And he also revealed that Kim Cattrall is very different to her character, and that she would be on-set in the middle of the night to film his close-ups, when she could have used a stand-in.

'She demanded to stay; she's really intelligent and really there to work,' he said.

Can't wait to see more of him when the film opens in May!

By Ruth Doherty