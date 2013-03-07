Meet Reese Witherspoon, InStyle's February cover star

When InStyle met Reese Witherspoon for our February cover interview it was in as laidback a setting as you would imagine from the all-American girl-next-door.

Wearing a casual blue shirt and mini-skirt combo, the gorgeous actress was make-up free as she chatted about life, love, acting and charity work with us.

Reese is very much a family girl. She has two children from her previous marriage with actor Ryan Phillippe; Ava, ten and Deacon, six. Though Reese spends so much time filming - the Oscar-winning actress is currently playing a professional softball player opposite Paul Rudd and Owen Wilson - she still manages to make it all work. "My mother told me to think of it as a part-time job, and I thought, 'That's actually right, it puts it in perspective'. I work incredibly hard for three months but then I get a break."

Reese tells us that at 33, she's a lot more sure of herself; "As you get older you know what you like and what you don't like and you're not apologetic about it. I definitely feel much more confident. I used to judge myself so harshly – I think women in their twenties do. You're hard on your body, you're hard on yourself."

And she's very much a star with a heart… It's not all glitz and glamour in the world of Witherspoon; her charity work comes at the forefront of her life. "I care a lot and I want to know that I'm making a difference.... I do feel like I'm on this journey that has a greater purpose. I'm not totally there yet, but I'm finding my way."

Interview by Nicole Vecchiarelli