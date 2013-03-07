Meet George Clooney's latest girlfriend

George Clooney is well known for his suave looks and sleek attire, but he's recently been seen with an altogether more sparkling diamond on his arm - or rather his motorbike. Italian TV presenter, model and actress Elisabetta Canalis has been holidaying with the sexy actor, and looked as at home on her new man's mountain rides as on his yacht - so comfortable, in fact, that George has even introduced her to his friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

As scorching as Italy's Lake Como region is, it seems the bikes were just an excuse to showcase some of the season's hottest new looks. Reminiscent of the leather and studs we should all be donning in the cooler months, the crisp black jackets over timeless blue jeans made sure everyone worked the perfect biker chic. And luckily for the beautiful Elisabetta, it was just the thing to be seen in when meeting new friends. If her latest appearance is anything to go by, it looks like she's in with a chance of taming the notorious bachelor for some serious drivetime yet.

By Hannah Thompson