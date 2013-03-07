McQueens' white Christmas at The Grove

Stuck for decorative inspiration this Christmas? Look to the Narnia-inspired wonderland created by McQueens at swish hotel The Grove in Hertfordshire.

It’s the 1 December and the season to be jolly is officially upon us. And if the inner-child in you fancies bringing some Narnia magic to your home this Christmas, but you’re not sure you’ve got the decorative know-how, look to McQueens and The Grove Hotel in Hertfordshire for festive inspiration.

The renowned florist has teamed up with the luxury hotel – where past guests have included Kylie and Ralph Fiennes – to create a winter wonderland complete with snow, sparkly pine trees and Lucy’s lamppost.

From the 23 December to the 3 January, there will also be a range of festive activities on offer at the hotel: a Mr Tumnus tea party, Prince Caspian’s quiz and games in the hotel’s beautiful walled garden.

But if you can’t make it to The Grove you can sign up for a McQueens Christmas workshop at McQueens.co.uk. The world-renowned florists have previously collaborated with fashion houses, styled ad campaigns and provided flowers for high profile parties, including the Oscars.

McQueens Managing Director Kally Ellis says this Christmas will be about keeping things classic and contemporary: ‘A break from the traditional warm colours but still in keeping with the seasonal magic – bringing the outside in – branches of silver birch adorned with crystals – depicting a snow-filled landscape’.

Lucy Pavia