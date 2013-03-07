Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves welcome baby girl

Congratulations are in order for Matthew McConaughey and his partner Camila Alves, who saw in the New Year by welcoming a baby girl.

Little Vida Alves McConaughey arrived on Sunday 3 January at 12.13am, weighing in at 7lbs, 7oz, according to Matthew's own website.

'Vida' is Portuguese for 'life' and that's what God gave us this morning,' the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past actor wrote.

'Camila's recovering wonderfully and we are both truly honoured to welcome this little lady into our family.

'Thanks for all of your well wishes and prayers along the way, another blessed day, we give thanks.'

Vida will be the younger sibling to the couple's son, 17-month-old Levi, and, with those genes, we bet she's going to be a real heartbreaker!

By Ruth Doherty