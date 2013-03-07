Mary-Kate and Ashley join the CFDA

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has admitted 31 new designers, including the Olsen twins.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been admitted to the CFDA by its president Diane von Furstenberg. The actresses were awarded the prestigious membership thanks to their two labels, The Row and Elizabeth and James.

The Row – named for London’s Savile Row – is all about understated cashmere and polish, as showcased by Ashley's white dress, below left, which she wore to the Met's Costume Institute Gala.

Elizabeth and James – named for their siblings – features vintage-inspired affordable basics, with goth twists based on MK’s own ’drobe.

Other star design names tapped to join the council include Alexander Wang, Jason Wu – designer of Michelle Obama’s inaugural gown – and Chris Benz.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood