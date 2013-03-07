Mariah Carey lights up Westfield’s then parties in Mayfair

Non-stop action for Mariah Carey as she launches new perfume, turns on the lights and then celebrates new album in style

Mariah Carey is only in London for a week but in that time she has managed to notch up a lavish fragrance launch at the Dorchester Hotel, a glitzy appearance at Westfield’s to fulfil her turning on the lights duties and then to cap it all off a star-studded and Champagne-filled party at Mayfair’s Jalouse nightclub.

When InStyle received an invitation to a Champagne tea at the Dorchester Hotel to meet Mariah Carey and test her new fragrance, Forever, we got very excited.

Set in a gorgeous art-deco style crystal glass bottle, Forever, which is also the name of a 1996 Mariah hit, combines subtle notes of gardenia, neroli and lotus blossum. It is her third fragrance and one she said is ‘breezy, light and very feminine’.

After a brief interview with T4’s Rick Edwards, Mariah dashed off to switch on the Christmas lights at Westfield shopping centre. Armed with a wand and showered in butterfly-shaped confetti Mariah switched on the lights then met with competition winners to sign copies of her new album.

To end the day in style, Mariah attended a special angelic-themed party to celebrate her latest album, Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel, at the uber-glam Jalouse nightclub in Mayfair.

In true Mariah style, Jalouse was filled with gold-covered scantily clad male angels, white roses, vanilla and strawberry-scented candles and endless bottles of Angel Champagne (which Mariah is the face of).

The platinum sprayed bottles with solid silver labels, that sell from £1200 upwards, adorned the tables of various celebrity attendees from Louis Walsh and Max Clifford to Geri Halliwell and Pixie Lott.

Mamma Mia’s Dominic Cooper and Gavin and Stacey star James Corden were also spotted dancing on a podium watching Mariah make her grand entrance.

Mariah will be on this weekend's X Factor results show singing her new single I Want To Know What Love Is, from 8pm on Sunday.



By Georgie Hindle