Maggie Gyllenhaal stuns in silver at the Crazy Heart premiere

See Maggie Gyllenhaal epitomize effortless glamour in LA and watch her in the Crazy Heart film trailer

It’s easy to see why Maggie Gyllenhaal regularly tops the best-dressed lists after appearing on the red carpet in a stunning silver gown.

SEE MORE MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL PICS HERE

The 32-year-old actress wore a floor-length silk gown with a tied waist detail and fringed neckline to the Crazy Heart premiere. Her long locks were tied back and a touch of rouge lipstick finished off her look perfectly.

Maggie stars with Jeff Bridges in the film about a washed-up country singer who gets his life back thanks to a reporter.

Four-time Academy Award nominee Jeff Bridges plays the semi-tragic romantic anti-hero Bad Blake, who changes his life around with the help of journalist Jean, played by Maggie.

Watch the Crazy Heart trailer here, before it opens in cinemas in the UK on December 16.

By Georgie Hindle