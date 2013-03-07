Maggie Gyllenhaal and Chloe Sevigny's night out at the opera

The YSL sponsored Met Opera gala was a fashion fest of jumpsuits and maxidresses with Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chloe Sevigny and Camilla Belle leading the fashion charge.

The Metropolitan Opera gala was a fashion-spotters dream with Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chloe Sevigny, Ginnifer Goodwin and Emily Mortimer putting their best feet forward in a selection of fabulous outfits.

And what better excuse to get all dolled up than a night at the opera sponsored by Yves Saint Laurent? A host of starlets and Hollywood heavy-weights seized the opportunity to dazzle at the event. But it wasn't all about donning a full-length gown as the fashion-forward Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin both went for on-trend jumpsuits.

SEE MORE STARS IN JUMPSUITS

Camilla Belle was breath-takingly beautiful in a nude, tiered YSL gown with black accents which she teamed with coordinating Cartier jewellery.

Also opting for the nude-hues look was Maggie Gyllenhall in a flowing chiffon gown, while fellow stylista Chloe Sevigny was sleek in her black jumpsuit with elbow-length opera gloves, fold-over clutch bag and chunky gold YSL pendant.

SEE MORE CELEBS WORKING NUDE HUES

Also at the event were Patricia Clarkson, Bette Midler, Brit actress Emily Mortimer and Mario Sorrenti.

By Pat McNulty