Madonna joins forces with Dolce and Gabbana

The Queen of Pop is set to star as the new face of D&G 2010

Having modelled for Louis Vuitton for the last two seasons, Madonna is set to take on her newest high-fashion role - as the face of Dolce and Gabbana spring/summer 2010.

The Italian duo, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, announced the news on their online magazine, Swide.com.

This won't be the first time Madonna has worked with the pair of fashion designers.

They previously collaborated with the star back in the 90s when they designed the iconic costumes for her 1993 The Girlie Show and then again last year for her Sticky and Sweet tour.

The pair said: ‘To have Madonna in our campaign is a dream come true'.

Dolce and Gabbana's spring/summer 2010 collection will return to the Italian roots of the brand, evoking its strong heritage and revisiting iconic pieces such as the corset, so it's only fitting Madonna, with her Italian heritage and strong sensuality, should be the one to showcase the Sicilian-inspired collection.

The campaign shots were taken a few days ago in New York, by fashion photographer Steven Klein, but unfortunately we're going to have to wait until next year before we get to see them.

By Georgie Hindle