Madonna and Dolce do dinner

Madonna hit Milan with her "Sticky and Sweet" tour this week and took the opportunity to catch up with her old friends, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana over a spot of dinner.

The designer duo have been close friends to Madonna throughout her career after first going to see her perform in Turin in 1990. Three years later they were busy designing all her stage costumes for her upcoming tour and have been a favourite choice for her red-carpet appearances.

Last night the pair went to watch Madge in concert and then joined her and boyfriend Jesus Luz for dinner after the show. And it seems that the foursome were mingling business and pleasure; Jesus has been signed up to model for the design duo in their menswear show in Milan this Saturday. He also stars as the face of the brand's new advertising campaign alongside Eva Herzigova. Stefano and Domenico said they chose Jesus Luz because he is "a modern emblem of hopes and dreams".

Although Madonna has been the face of Louis Vuitton in recent seasons, last night she wore a grey and black leopard print satin dress from the new Dolce & Gabbana ready-to-wear collection. The designers looked equally polished, both dressed in suits from their menswear collection.

But, shhh, nobody tell Madge that Whitney Huston was wearing the same Dolce frock in London!