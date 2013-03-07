Mad Men’s Elisabeth Moss sizzles in Herve Leger

Elisabeth Moss goes all out glamour at the 2010 International Film and TV Festival in Cologne.

Mad Men stars Elisabeth Moss and John Hamm lived up to the show’s stylish reputation at the 2010 International Film and TV Festival in Cologne.

With no sign of Mad Men co-stars Christina Hendrick or January Jones, Elisabeth Moss shook of Peggy’s good-girl image and made up for their absence in a show-stopping Herve Leger dress.

Letting the emerald green figure-hugger speak for itself, Elisabeth kept the accessories to a minimum with simple black patent stilettos and small silver hoop earrings. And Mad Men

standards were maintained with a retro side-swept hair-do, with a modern un-done finish.

John Hamm joined the elegant Elisabeth in a smooth suit and a big smile to collect Mad Men’s third annual Hollywood Reporter Award, and to promote the show internationally.

A TV must in America and the UK, the show’s foreign fan base is steadily gaining momentum.

We’re already hooked!

By Sarah Smith