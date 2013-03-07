Lucie Jones proves she has the model factor

by: Georgie Hindle
7 Mar 2013

Former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones is set for catwalk career as she is signed by Select Model Management

Lucie Jones may not have captured the nation’s hearts on this year’s X Factor but she did catch the eye of a top-modelling agency.

The Welsh beauty has been signed by the same model agency that started Agyness Deyn’s career, Select Model Mangaement.

Co-founder Chrissie Castagnetti said: ‘As soon as we saw Lucie, we recognised she had a great look’, according to the Daily Mail.

Lucie will do her professional photoshoot in the new year which will hopefully see her landing modeling work.

The young-star said ‘I love fashion, I love beauty and I love singing so to be able to model alongside my music is the best Christmas present ever’.

We wish Lucie the best of luck.

