LOVED-UP Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

We love a gorgeous duo here at InStyle and one of our favourites has to be husband and wife team Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber.

Last night was date night for the loved-up pair who headed out to celebrate Naomi’s 42nd birthday. The married couple who’ve been together for five years headed out for a night of fun in New York’s Soho area where they went for dinner and drinks.

SEE MORE PICS OF NAOMI WATTS

The couple who are rarely seen without their two sons in hand, took a night off from parenting to have some alone time and enjoy each other’s company.

Aww! We’re such hopeless romantics!

SEE MORE OF OUR FAVOURITE CELEBRITY COUPLES

By Leanne Bayley

SEE NAOMI WATTS' IN HER LATEST MOVIE - YOU WILL MEET A TALL DARK STRANGER