Jump to navigation
Fashion
Fashion News
Clothing
Street Style
Celebrity
Celebrity News
Transformations
Celeb weddings
Beauty
Beauty News
Beauty Products & Tools
Best Beauty Buys
Health and Fitness
Hollywood Makeover
Makeup
Skin
Hair
Hair News
Celebrity Hairstyles
Hair Products & Tools
Hollywood Makeover
Culture
Culture
Films
TV Shows
Books
Lifestyle
Weddings
Food & Drink
Travel
InStyle Competitions
Videos
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Search
Close
Fashion
Fashion News
Clothing
Street Style
Celebrity
Celebrity News
Transformations
Celeb weddings
Beauty
Beauty News
Beauty Products & Tools
Best Beauty Buys
Health and Fitness
Hollywood Makeover
Makeup
Skin
Hair
Hair News
Celebrity Hairstyles
Hair Products & Tools
Hollywood Makeover
Culture
Culture
Films
TV Shows
Books
Lifestyle
Weddings
Food & Drink
Travel
InStyle Competitions
Videos
Stay Connected
Most Popular
#WorththeHype: This Is The Best Shampoo Our Beauty Editor Has Ever Used
Trending on Facebook
#WorththeHype: This Is The Best Shampoo Our Beauty Editor Has Ever Used
Trending on Pinterest
#WorththeHype: This Is The Best Shampoo Our Beauty Editor Has Ever Used
Home
›
News
Love and Other Drugs clip: first date
X
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email
Share
share
by: Joanna Cross
29 Jul 2011
More Videos
15 Mar 2018
WATCH: Oprah, Reese & Mindy Are Destiny's Child 2.0 & Idris Elba Can't Handle It
15 Mar 2018
Balayage – Everything You Need To Know…
12 Mar 2018
Is Emma Watson Dating This Former Glee Star...?
See All Latest News
Back to Top