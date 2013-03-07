London Film Festival: Our ones to watch

Never Let Me Go opened the two week long London-based celebration of the best in new film. We tell you which films and acting talent to watch for...

We've already caught the action from Cannes, Venice and Toronto and now some the biggest names in the film industry are coming to our capital, including Natalie Portman in her new thriller and Slumdog Millionare director Danny Boyle.

Two weeks of gala screenings, photocalls and press conferences will dictate next year's most-anticipated releases and cult performances.

Never Let Me Go kicked off proceedings to rave reviews, boasting the best in home-grown talent with Keira Knightley and Carey Mulligan heading up the cast, and there's plenty more to come. Here are our ones to watch...

Screening next Monday, Miral stars Freida Pinto as an orphaned Palestinian girl who finds herself drawn into the conflict of the Arab-Israeli war.

The King's Speech sees Colin Firth in his most anticipated role since A Single Man, in a biopic of King George VI, and will screen on 21 October.

Phew! It's set to be a film-packed few weeks, so watch this space because we'll be bringing you all the action straight from the red carpet.

By Hayley Spencer