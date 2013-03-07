Liz Hurley supports Breast Cancer Awareness month at Harrods' pink event!

Elizabeth Hurley sizzled in hot pink yesterday as she joined Estee Lauder and Harrods for their special Breast Cancer Awareness event!

Forget the lady in red; Liz Hurley took to the pink carpet at London’s Harrods, in bid to spread support for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

As Estee Lauder brand ambassador, Liz made a grand entrance to the iconic department store in a hot pink satin one-shoulder dress, teamed with her newly designed Aspinal of London Manhattan clutch bag. The gorgeous actress then spent the day meeting and greeting fans and signing purchases from the exclusive Estee Lauder Pink Ribbon Collection.

Hitting the stage with Harrods' fashion and beauty director and InStyle columnist Marigay McKee, Liz wowed the thrilled crowd with her signature bouncy brunette locks and a gleaming complexion.

Liz had recently teamed up with Aspinal Of London to bring out two limited edition black and gold versions of their iconic Manhattan Clutch bag of which £100 of each purchase goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The gorgeous actress topped off a magnificently pink day with a spectacular 3D Global Illumination ceremony, where the actress joined crowds equipped with pink 3D glasses, as Harrods turned London skies a beautiful and deliciously girlie shade of pink!

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and we’re definitely ready to follow Liz to Think Pink! Find out more on the campaign here.

By Asha Joneja