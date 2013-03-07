Liv Tyler joins Stella McCartney at the designer’s Saks Fifth Avenue opening

Liv Tyler gets polka-dotted for Stella McCartney’s Saks Fifth Avenue opening in New York…

Both the daughters of music royalty, Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney have been firm friends for years and Liv showed her support for Stella at the designer’s Saks Fifth Avenue opening.

SHOP: 50 DRESSES UNDER £50

Wearing a polka dot dress from Stella’s AW11 collection, Liv looked divine leaving her long tresses naturally flowing. Meanwhile Stella kept to her trademark tomboy style choosing straight-legged trousers and voluminous white top from her collection.

CELEB SPRING HAIRSTYLES

The Stella McCartney dots were first spotted on Kate Winslet at the Mildred Pierce premiere back in March, and we’re sure we’ll be seeing them on many a celeb to come.

By Sarah Smith