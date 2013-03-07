LIMITED EDITION: Diet Coke gets a shimmering make-over

With fashionable collaborations such as Karl Lagerfeld and SATC stylist Patricia Field in the Diet Coke archives, they had to go for some super glitz this time round. And what better for glitz than Swarovski?

Put Swarovski Elements in the hands of cult celebrity jewellery designer Johnny Rocket (Tom Ford and Julien MacDonald are fans) and you’re definitely onto a winner.

And a sweet treat it most certainly is. The limited edition shocking pink bottle, emblazoned with multi-coloured Swarovski crystals and signed by Johnny Rocket, is available to buy exclusively at Selfridges.

Or if you think you’ve got some sparkle in your fingers then why not try creating your own bespoke crystal bottle at the Diet Coke Crystal Customisation Boudoir?

Either way, head to Selfridges before all the glitter’s gone!

Available for two weeks from 14 October.

By Sarah Smith