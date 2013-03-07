Lily Cole switches on the Somerset House Christmas lights

Ice-skating at the Tiffany-adorned Somerset House is one of those glorious new London traditions that make the freezing winter weather almost worth it.

And last night the ice-rink at the 18th-century building opened for its tenth season of skating, as model and Cambridge student Lily Cole switched on the lights on the Christmas tree – decorated, of course, in Tiffany blue.

COSY UP FOR THE RINK IN ONE OF OUR 50 BEST WINTER COATS

Even if you can’t skate – and Lily herself, after switching the lights, took a spectacular tumble on the ice – you can enjoy a warming cup of Tiffany hot chocolate while watching those with better balance spin on their skates.

Early birds can show up for “Breakfast With Tiffany”: early-morning skating sessions where everyone gets a Tiffany cupcake, with a free hot chocolate (or a post-skate glass of champagne for the grown-ups).

For more information, visit the Somerset House website.



By Harriet Reuter Hapgood